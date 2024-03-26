Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker is currently on loan at Italian club Napoli.

The midfielder joined the Italian club on London during the January transfer window but he has barely had any opportunities since.

The midfielder has played a total of 21 minutes in Italy since his arrival and a report via Tutto Napoli claims that the Aston Villa midfielder is unlikely to play again this season.

The report states that the midfielder is lacking in match fitness and therefore manager Francesco Calzona is not ready to give him any opportunities unless there is an emergency.

Dendoncker will be hugely disappointed with his situation and it remains to be seen whether he can get his career back on track with regular football next season.

Apparently, Napoli have the option to sign him permanently for a fee of around €9 million and the Italian outfit are unlikely to trigger the clause. He will return to the West Midlands club upon the expiry of his loan deal. It remains to be seen whether he can prove himself at Aston Villa and establish himself as a starter for them.

Players like Douglas Luiz have been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks and Dendoncker could replace the Brazilian in the starting line up next season.