Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt has opened up about his future after the Netherlands international continues to be linked with Manchester United.

De Ligt has suffered multiple injuries this season, and as a result he’s started just 12 Bundesliga games for the German giants.

The 24-year-old has recently commented on his immediate future at Bayern as the summer transfer window nears.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt on his future amid Manchester United links

Speaking to Bavarian Football Works, De Ligt said:

“Where to go? On holiday?. But no, I don’t think so. I hope for us and for Bayern that we’ll both stay [together]. That’s what I’m assuming, too.”

Manchester United are anticipated to pursue a centre-back during the summer transfer window, especially after unexpectedly leaning on the seasoned Jonny Evans for significant stretches of the campaign.

De Ligt has suffered with numerous injuries this season

One concern of pursuing the defender could be his recent injury record. Manchester United are desperate to fix their current fitness issues in defence, and signing a player who’s had three separate problems this campaign would be an eyebrow raising move to say the least.

But given De Ligt’s recent comments, this could potentially disrupt United’s transfer strategy for the upcoming summer window. The outlook on how De Ligt will be regarded by Thomas Tuchel’s successor at Bayern Munich remains uncertain, given his contract extends until 2027, implying that United would need to pay a significant sum for his acquisition.

Regarding the Dutch international, his primary goal is to regain his spot in the Netherlands side following an injury-marred season. The defender aims to contribute to his 43 caps on Tuesday night against Germany and assert his position ahead of Euro 2024.