Leeds United are interested in signing Burnley defender Connor Roberts on a permanent deal during the summer transfer window as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his right-back options.

The 28-year-old joined the Yorkshire club on loan during the January window and has featured in eight Championship matches, providing two goal contributions.

The Welshman is not a starter for Leeds but the Championship club are short at right-back and if they are to return to the Premier League next season, they will need numbers across every position.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds have already drawn up their transfer strategies concerning several loan players ahead of the summer and it is believed that the Whites are keen to retain the services of Roberts.

The report says that Leeds would like to enter negotiations with Burnley in the coming months to make the 28-year-old’s move to Elland Road permanent as Daniel Farke clearly has plans for the full-back.

Should this deal go through it would see Robert’s three-year stay at Burnley come to an end having joined from Swansea in 2021.

The Welsh star will have concluded his time at Turf Moor having featured 88 times for the Clarets, scoring six goals and assisting a further eight.