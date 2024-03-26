Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are keen on signing the AC Milan attacker Francesco Camarda at the end of the season, as per Calciomercato.It.

The 16-year-old attacker is highly rated at the Italian club and he has a bright future ahead of him. Clubs from around Europe are keen on securing his services and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal can work out a deal in the coming months.

Brexit rules prevent the Premier League clubs from signing the player before he turns 18 and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The 16-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the two English clubs.

Camarda would be a superb future investment

Chelsea and Arsenal need more attacking quality and depth in the side. Camarda could develop into a key player for them in the coming seasons. The talented young attacker will be tempted to join a big club like Chelsea or Arsenal if the opportunity presents itself.

However, he must seek gametime assurances before making a move in the future. He needs to play regularly in order to continue his development. If AC Milan are prepared to provide him with that opportunity, he should look to continue at the Italian club. Camarda will have plenty of opportunities to join big clubs in the near future and he should focus on his development for now.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Arsenal have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and therefore it is no surprise that they are keen on the 16-year-old attacker. They will feel that he is a future investment and he could prove to be a major bargain in the coming seasons.