Chelsea want to sell Romelu Lukaku, and they are hoping a Saudi Arabian team would make a sizable bid.

Lukaku is certain to leave Chelsea this summer, ideally to Saudi Arabia, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The window that opens in a few months is the Blues’ last opportunity to salvage something from the sale of the 30-year-old striker with Roma also interested in the Belgian striker.

Chelsea hoping to offload Lukaku

Lukaku is still a major issue for Chelsea before the summer transfer window. The striker has spent time on loan at Italian clubs Inter Milan and Roma in the last few seasons.

The striker prevailed and went back to Italy, despite Chelsea’s intention to transfer him to Saudi Arabia at the time.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have shown interest in signing the former Everton and Manchester United striker. However, the Belgian striker has not yet made a decision on his immediate future and may wait until the summer transfer market opens.

According to reports, Chelsea asked for about €43 million for the undesired 30-year-old forward, a sum that the Saudi teams could easily pay.

During the summer transfer window, Lukaku, turned down the offer from the Saudi club in favour of a European move.

Chelsea face selling players because of financial issues

Due to their financial difficulties, the Blues may have to sell some well-known players. Despite the fact that the amounts specified would not assist them in the accounting department, they wish to sell Lukaku.

The Premier League club are aiming for a sale to Saudi Arabia in order to achieve their goal of getting a respectable portion of their money back.

Lukaku’s achievements this season have greatly impressed Roma, and they are still keen to find a way to retain him.

Roma believe that they can only afford his €43 million cost if they make it to the Champions League next season.