Wales were denied a place at the Euros in Germany this summer after a penalty shootout defeat to Poland.

Poland posed all the threats early on but Wales weren’t going to lie down and have their bellies tickled by the visitors.

Rob Page’s team staged a comeback, creating more promising opportunities thereafter. Ben Davies and Kieffer Moore both narrowly missed header attempts from dangerous corner kicks. However, it seemed that inside the Cardiff City Stadium, as the hosts had scored just before halftime as Ben Davies headed the ball past Wojciech Szczesny.

Their jubilations were abruptly cut short. Neco Williams’ cross was redirected towards Davies by an offside Moore, resulting in the goal being rightfully disallowed due to a marginal offside against the Ipswich Town forward. This meant that there was nothing to differentiate between the two sides at halftime.

Wales tested Poland goalkeeper Szczesny but to no avail

Cymru emerged from the break with a renewed determination in attacking, possibly fueled by a feeling of injustice from their earlier disallowed goal. Moore remained a constant aerial threat in the box, prompting Szczesny to make a world-class save just five minutes into the second half after a free-kick from Williams.

The Polish goalkeeper secured another powerful header from the Ipswich Town talisman with twenty minutes remaining. However, just before the game descended into chaos, referee Daniele Orsato seemed to briefly lose control of the proceedings.

The introduction of Daniel James and David Brooks appeared to energise the Welsh attack, but despite their efforts, the duo couldn’t find a breakthrough before Daniele Orsato’s whistle marked the end of regulation time.

Former Manchester United flop Dan James misses penalty for Wales

Poland were impeccable from the penalty spot, while Dan James’ miss on Cymru’s last attempt sealed a heartbreaking conclusion to Wales’ aspirations of tournament football this summer.

The former £15 million Manchester United signing will have nightmares about his penalty miss.