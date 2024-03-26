Gareth Southgate is anticipated to decide between Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney from Brentford as England’s secondary striker to complement Harry Kane at the Euros this summer.

While Watkins failed to take his chance, literally, against Brazil, Toney certainly did his best to impress England boss Southgate.

Aston Villa striker skied his big chance in the first half against Brazil, while Toney got on the score sheet against Belgium.

The Brentford standout showcased his physical prowess and exceptional ball control during his debut start for England in the latest match at Wembley, where Jude Bellingham secured a late equaliser for the Three Lions.

Joe Cole believes Ivan Toney should be in the England squad for the Euros

A spot in England’s first major tournament is on the line, and pundit Joe Cole believes Toney’s display against Belgium gives him the edge over Watkins for a spot in the squad.

Speaking on Channel 4, the former Premier League and England player said: “I think more crucial tonight was for Toney, because I think he needed to show on the big stage that he could handle it. He could hold the ball up; it could offer the team something.

“Harry Kane is going to play, you know, as long as he’s got two legs and two arms he’s going to play but Ivan Tony now showed that he can handle the pressure of playing for England.”

Toney has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most prolific goal scorers, netting 36 goals in 78 appearances. Impressively, he has scored four goals in ten games since his return to the Brentford lineup following the end to his suspension.

Watkins, Toney’s rival for the second striker role, has had an outstanding campaign for Villa, accumulating 16 goals and ten assists in 26 Premier League matches.