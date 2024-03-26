Man United are reportedly planning for life next season with Erik Ten Hag in charge.

The Dutchman, despite lifting the Carabao Cup last season, has seen his future come under threat following a disappointing campaign this time out.

Crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage and dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the Round of 16 stage by last year’s finalists Newcastle United, the Red Devils, who also sit sixth in the Premier League with 10 games to play, have very little left to play for.

The FA Cup is the club’s only chance of silverware but with Chelsea and Manchester City two of the four teams left, lifting the cup, for what would be the 13th time in their history, is going to be a tough ask.

Next Man United manager: Erik Ten Hag’s offered lifeline

Consequently, with the United side struggling to kick on from last season, Ten Hag has become a leading contender to leave his post before the start of next season.

However, according to a recent report from HITC, the Premier League giants’ sporting operation, now led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is preparing for next season with the former Ajax boss at the helm.

“In terms of the manager, the club have held extensive talks with Ten Hag – which have also included Ratcliffe,” a snippet from their report said.

Youth key to Dutchman’s reign

Although very few can argue the team’s performances this season have been underwhelming, there is confidence Ten Hag is the right man to lead the club into its new era.

Particular emphasis has been placed on the development of youth with the club’s decision-makers already noting how highly Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo rate of their manager.

Since taking charge of United in the summer of 2022, Ten Hag, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has averaged 1.96 points per game.