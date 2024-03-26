Everton have been credited with interest in two South American forwards with plenty of potential.

There’s plenty of noise surrounding Everton at the moment because of all the financial fair play issues, points deductions, and takeover drama. However, amongst that, the club are still working to acquire new players for the upcoming summer window.

According to recent reports from Brazil, Everton is in the initial phases of scouting some of the club’s top attacking talents for a potential transfer. This information comes from Sérgio Coelho, the president of the South American club, who confirmed in an interview with Radio Itatiala that the Blues are interested in forwards Alisson and Brahian Palacios.

Everton targeting two highly rated South American forwards

“A representative from Everton, in England, spoke to Fernando, head of scouting at CIGA, who are monitoring strikers Alisson and Brahian Palacios,” Coelho stated.

Alisson, aged 18, hails from Brazil and plays as a right winger. He made his senior debut for the club in July 2023.

On the other hand, Palacios, aged 21, recently inked a new contract that binds him to the club until 2027. He has already amassed over 50 appearances since his debut in 2022, having honed his skills in Colombia.

The Toffees are no stranger to having South American talent, having recently had the likes of Richarlison and of course the once global superstar Jamés Rodriguez.

Everton’s potential departures this summer

While the Toffees are scouting some of the brightest talents over in South America, the Toffees are more than likely preparing for life without key men Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana.

These potential departures will bring in hefty sums which can be used to acquire the likes of Alisson and Brahian Palacios.