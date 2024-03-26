Gary Neville has told Ian Wright that the England star that Wright wants to see play for Arsenal will not join the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s team is expected to sign a number of players this summer with a striker and a midfielder at the top of the priority list.

With Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah not providing the Gunners the goals they need upfront, Arteta is expected to sign an attacker.

Furthermore, players like Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe could leave the club which would force Arsenal to sign a midfielder.

Ian Wright feels Kane could play for Arsenal in the future

Having said that, Neville has just disproved Wright’s theory that, should he return to England, Harry Kane may play for Arsenal in the future.

The two were speaking on Stick to Football when they started discussing Kane’s decision to leave the Premier League and if he is going to come back in the future one day.

Wright suggested that Kane could break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record if he joins Arsenal in the future, but Neville was quick to refute such claims.

Neville initially said: “I never thought he would go to Munich, I never thought he would leave the country, I thought he was destined to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League record.

“Do you still think he has got this in his mind, that he’s coming back to break the Premier League record?”

Ian Wright replied: “As long as he comes back to Arsenal he will have a chance!”

Neville: “He is not going there!

“I just didn’t think he would go. For me the England record, I thought he would be that hung up about it, I thought he would go to a Premier League club to break the record.

“He may have had to go abroad to escape to come back.”

Signing Kane is almost impossible for Arsenal

Kane is never likely to play for Arsenal because of his history with Tottenham.

The striker joined Bayern Munich last summer so at the moment, he will not have a return to the Premier League on his mind.

The former Spurs fan favourite has been linked with a move back to England with Manchester United and Chelsea mentioned as his possible destinations.

The England captain has 213 goals in the Premier League and in order to break Shearer’s record of 260 goals, Kane needs 48 goals more.

As for Arsenal, they will look to sign other strikers in the summer. Ivan Toney, Victor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen have been mentioned in the media.