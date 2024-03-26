Striker to begin trial at Chelsea after pulling out of another transfer

Highly-rated young Nigerian striker Ibrahim Hafiz Umar is reportedly set to begin a trial period with the Blues, pulling out of another transfer that had been agreed between two other clubs.

Hafiz is currently part of the Ojodu City Academy and will be spending a few weeks at Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter.

Romano claims that the 18-year-old has chosen Chelsea instead of a move to FK Bodo/Glimt, which had been in place for a fee of €500k, so it seems clear the player is desperate to take this big opportunity for his career.

See below for the latest details on the deal from Romano…

??? Nigerian striker Ibrahim Hafiz Umar (18) has decided for trial at Chelsea instead of joining FK Bodø/Glimt despite club-to-club deal done for €500k. It will be up to Chelsea now, as Hafiz will be on trial for next weeks from Ojodu City Academy. pic.twitter.com/xNu22p4rng — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2024

Ibrahim Hafiz Umar transfer continues Chelsea’s youth policy

For now it is not clear if this trial for Hafiz will end up turning into something permanent, but it looks like this could be another deal typical for the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

CFC are building for the future around young players like Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Malo Gusto, and Mykhailo Mudryk, while there are also other exciting prospects who could come through later, such as Andrey Santos and Kendry Paez.

If Hafiz can impress on his trial than he could be another part of this exciting squad for the future being put together in west London.