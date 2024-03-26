“Never say never” – Jose Mourinho drops major hint over his next job this summer

One of the biggest names in football management Jose Mourinho is on the look out for his next coaching job, after he was relieved of his duties at Roma earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho affirmed his readiness to return “one day” following his dismissal from the Italian club.

The ex-Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United manager disclosed his intention to make a comeback this summer, emphasising the importance of patience in selecting his next position.

Jose Mourinho ready to take a new job this summer

Speaking to Romano, the legendary Portuguese manager said: “I am ready to start [this summer]. Sometimes when you end it a club you feel the need of a rest or a think. In this case, one day after I left I was ready to go.

“I am really ready but I don’t want to make the wrong choice. But I cannot make the wrong choice. I cannot accept something just because of the feeling and passion to be back.”

Earlier this year, Mourinho disclosed that he had declined offers to manage the Portuguese national team and to coach in Saudi Arabia.

The 61-year-old asserted it was the second occasion he had rejected the national job, having been approached previously during his time at Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, Mourinho left intrigue to the discussion as he admitted “never say never” to taking a role in the Middle East.

“Cristiano opened the door [for European players and managers to play in Saudi Arabia].

“When I had the proposal, of course economically it was important, because it was more important for me with Roma, European football and commitment. If you ask me in the future, experience has told me never say never.”

Mourinho has previously been linked to Premier League side Newcastle United, and Saudi club Al Shabab.