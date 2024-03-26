Attacker with 11 goals and six assists this season urged to join Liverpool

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of the season.

Top European clubs are keen on signing the 22-year-old Dutch attacker, but his former coach Ferry Verbeek believes that he should join Liverpool or Barcelona.

In an interview with SportItalia, the former VV Hekelingen coach, where Zirkzee was a youth player, has claimed that his style of play would be better suited to the approach of Liverpool and Barcelona.

“I think he would definitely have a bright future at Milan. At Liverpool or Barcelona, however, he would be better off in his element, with a lot of pressure up front and a lot of ball possession.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to make a move for the Dutch attacker at the end of the season. The 22-year-old has 11 goals and six assists across all competitions and he could prove to be a useful option in the attack.

Players like Cody Gakpo have been quite underwhelming this season and could be the ideal replacement for his compatriot. If Liverpool decide to sell the former PSV Eindhoven star.

Joshua Zirkzee would be a useful addition for Liverpool

Zirkzee has already established himself as a reliable attacker in the Italian league and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. A move to Liverpool will be an exciting opportunity and a major step up in his career. He would get to showcase his qualities at a high level and compete against world-class defenders in the Premier League.

Liverpool have a proven track record of competing for major trophies in recent seasons and they could provide him with the exposure he needs.