Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony.

The 24-year-old winger is currently on loan at Leeds and there have been rumours that the Whites could look to make the move permanent in the summer.

However, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that signing Anthony permanently will be difficult.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has previously stated that he is looking forward to having the 24-year-old back at the club next season and therefore the Cherries could refuse to sell him.

In addition to that, Robinson believes that Leeds will be a direct rival for Bournemouth if they manage to secure promotion to the Premier League. The Cherries will not want to strengthen them in the summer.

Robinson said: “Bournemouth are always in the middle to bottom half and looking to stay in the Premier League, so Leeds are going to be a rival to that next season should they come up. “Are they going to want to let a player of Anthony’s quality leave whether it be on permanent or loan again to a team that could put their Premier League safety at risk? “I think that’s one stumbling block Leeds might come across should they look to do that deal again. If Leeds are in the championship again next season then another loan for him I don’t think would be out of the question. “But if Leeds are back in the Premier League next season, as we all hope, I think it would be a difficult deal for them to get over the line.”

Anthony will want to play regularly at this stage of his career and it remains to be seen whether Bournemouth can provide him with that opportunity.

He is highly rated at Elland Road and a move to Leeds would have been ideal for him and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.