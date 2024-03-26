Video: Liverpool’s Conor Bradley hits stunner against Scotland as incredible form continues

Conor Bradley’s incredible 2024 continued on Tuesday night as the Liverpool full-back scored a lovely goal against Scotland at Hampden Park. 

In the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold throughout the start of this year, the 20-year-old has stepped up massively for the Reds and has made a name for himself within the football world.

The defender has continued his run of form for his country and has scored a stunner for Northern Ireland during their friendly match with Scotland.

Bradley’s striker flew past Angus Gunn in the home side’s goal and although it took a slight deflection, it was still a lovely strike from the Liverpool youngster.

