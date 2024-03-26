Exclusive: Surprise PL manager could be future Liverpool candidate due to key relationship, says expert

Liverpool will need to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager this summer, and Neil Jones has provided his latest insight into the Reds’ pursuit of Xabi Alonso and possible alternatives who could come into the picture.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jones explained that he’s not too worried about the speculation about Alonso possibly leaning towards Bayern Munich over the upcoming vacancy at Anfield.

Jones also discussed alternatives such as Roberto De Zerbi who could come into the equation, whilst also mentioning future options such as Wolves boss Gary O’Neil, who could be one to keep an eye on if he continues to impress.

O’Neil has a good relationship with new Liverpool director Richard Hughes, which is something to factor in, while the same is also true of Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, though one imagines that neither of these are likely to be leading candidates at the moment.

Liverpool manager latest: Jones on Alonso, O’Neil, and more…

“The situation regarding Xabi Alonso remains unchanged for now as far as I’m aware; there has been no indication of what he wants to do in the summer as his focus remains very much on Bayer Leverkusen and what could be an incredible end to the season,” Jones said.

“German reports suggest that Bayern Munich is his favoured destination, but Alonso and his camp have been very quiet and until there is any clarity from their side, I think it’s a case of wait and see.

“What is clear, as said previously, is that he is going to have at least three options to choose from this summer. Not a bad place for any young manager to be in!

“If Alonso is not available, one thing is for certain now that Michael Edwards is in place as Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football; Liverpool will do extensive research before appointing their next manager.

“Edwards has always championed a data-driven approach to recruitment, and that will certainly be the case with finding Jurgen Klopp’s successor. Liverpool’s research team, led by Will Spearman, have already been hard at work, and there will already have been a whittling-down of contenders.

“In terms of names, it should not surprise you to learn that Ruben Amorim is well thought of within Liverpool, and Roberto De Zerbi is another strong contender. De Zerbi would have been in contention to take over at Bournemouth in 2022 when Richard Hughes was technical director, but for a change in ownership at the Cherries, and Hughes is a known fanatic of Italian football and Italian methodology.

“Edwards and Hughes also have strong relationships with both Eddie Howe and Gary O’Neil, but I don’t expect either of those two to come into contention for the role this summer. If O’Neil were to continue impressing at Wolves, however, then I wouldn’t rule out the idea of him coming onto Liverpool’s radar in the future.”