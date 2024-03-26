Liverpool are keen on signing the Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Italian international has done reasonably well for Juventus season, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

According to Fabio Santini’s interview with TV Play, Liverpool have already made an offer for the Italian international and Juventus value the player at €40-€45 million. The report does not mention the amount of money Liverpool have offered for the player and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Santini said: “There are offers on Chiesa from the big names in the Premier League, in particular from Liverpool.”

Liverpool could certainly use a quality winger next season and Chiesa would be a superb addition if he can get back to his best. When he helped Italy win the Euro 2020, he was regarded as one of the finest wingers in European football.

However, he suffered a serious injury after that and his development has stalled. The Italian is slowly getting back to his best once again and he has scored seven goals across all competitions this season.

If he manages to regain his form and confidence, he should prove to be a superb addition for most Premier League clubs.

Liverpool need a winger like Federico Chiesa

Liverpool are lacking in depth when it comes to the wide areas. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are the only reliable wingers at the club right now. Signing the Italian international could prove to be a wise investment.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential and could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be an attractive proposition for the 26-year-old winger as well.

Chiesa will look to showcase his qualities in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether the Reds can get a deal done in the summer now.