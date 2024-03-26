Olympique Lyon are reportedly interested in signing West Ham winger Said Benrahma permanently in the summer.

Despite making only five appearances for the French side since penning his loan move, he has made a strong impression and contributed to their advancement towards the European places while distancing themselves from the relegation zone.

According to reports from Football Insider, Lyon are interested in making his loan deal permanent, which could benefit both parties. Lyon reportedly have an option to purchase him for £12.3 million, in addition to the £5 million they paid in loan fees. Furthermore, West Ham stands to receive 10% of any future transfer fee if Lyon were to sell him.

Before his loan move to Lyon in January, the 28-year-old appeared to regress during his time at the London Stadium and was gradually being pushed further and further to the periphery of the team.

Said Benrahma’s West Ham career did not live up to expectations

West Ham signed Benrahma in the January transfer window of the 2020/21 Premier League season after initially signing on loan in the summer window from Brentford.

Benrahma made quite a name for himself with the Bees in the Championship where he registered 51 goal contributions in 83 games in the second tier of English football.

Such form left West Ham supporters eagerly anticipating his arrival, but unfortunately he did not live up to the hype, despite showing some promising signs early on.

Across his four year spell with the Hammers, the Algerian totalled 155 appearances in which he amassed 24 goals and 19 assists.