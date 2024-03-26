Man City’s Erling Haaland has already chosen his next club

Man City superstar Erling Haaland has chosen Real Madrid as his next club and will use their Champions League quarter-final tie as a chance to prove himself to the Spanish giants.

That is according to a report from AS, who makes the statement that the striker sees Man City as a stepping stone to Real Madrid.

The Norway star has a contract at the Etihad until 2027 and the Premier League club will not want to lose him anytime soon as the 23-year-old has been a big hit in Manchester. Across the 87 games he has played for City, Haaland has scored an incredible 81 goals alongside 15 assists.

The Norwegian is regarded by many as the best striker in the world and he will certainly be on Real Madrid’s list.

However, the Man City star will be going nowhere this summer.

Real Madrid will be eyeing a 2025 move for Man City’s Erling Haaland

The report seems to be a bit fabricated as Haaland already faced Real Madrid in the Champions League last season and ahead of a quarter-final clash with the La Liga giants next month, the Norway international is unlikely thinking about proving a point.

It also seems very harsh to call Man City a stepping stone given the fact that the Manchester club are treble winners and regarded as the best team on the planet by many.

Real Madrid will be eyeing a move for Haaland in 2025 as one of the final pieces to the super team they are currently building.

This summer, the focus will be on bringing Kylian Mbappe and others to the Bernabeu, and the attention will then quickly turn to the Man City superstar next summer but the Spanish outfit will have a job on their hands trying to convince the Premier League club to part ways with their star man.