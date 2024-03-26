Another Man City star picks up injury with national team ahead of crucial Arsenal clash

Man City have seen several players pick up injuries during the international break and defender Manuel Akanji is the latest, missing Switzerland’s match with Ireland on Tuesday night.

The biggest scare Pep Guardiola had came last week when it looked like Erling Haaland injured himself in training with Norway. The superstar was spotted limping but ended up featuring in a 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic on Friday.

Kyle Walker is a bigger concern as the right-back came off during England’s defeat to Brazil on Saturday and has since returned to Man City. The extent of the defender’s injury has not yet been revealed but it looks like the player will be out for some time.

Now Manuel Akanji seems to have picked up an issue as Switzerland boss Murat Yakin revealed on Monday that the Manchester City star had picked up a knock and that the 28-year-old defender will also play no part in the Ireland match on Tuesday, reports The Irish Independent.

It is uncertain if the 28-year-old’s injury is serious but it is something to keep an eye on ahead of City’s huge clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Manuel Akanji likely to be fit for Man City’s match with Arsenal

As the March internationals are not very serious, many players have pulled out of their national team squads if they have minor injuries as they cannot risk being injured for the run-in with their clubs.

Akanji’s injury likely falls under this as the defender will want to be fit for Man City’s match with title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday.

The Switzerland defender should be expected to be fit for the clash with the Gunners but if it is something more serious, then this would be another blow to Guardiola during a crucial time of the year.