Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has tipped Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite to choose Manchester United over a move to rivals Manchester City.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Branthwaite is the player at the top of Man United’s wishlist.

The Premier League club is determined to add players to the centre of defense as soon as possible.

The current defenders at Old Trafford are facing an uncertain future at the club which makes it almost certain that the Red Devils will going after a centre-back in the summer.

Man United need a new centre-back

At the end of the season, the contracts of Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans will expire, and unless they can reach new agreements with United, both players will be free to depart Old Trafford.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire could also be shown the exit door at Old Trafford with Man United expected to get an overhaul of the squad.

Although several defenders have been linked to United, it appears that Branthwaite is INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first choice to enter and fit into Erik ten Hag’s defense.

Man City, led by Pep Guardiola, have now joined the race for Branthwaite.

The defending Premier League champions are keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old’s progress in case they decide to make a move for him.

He said, “It’s going to happen isn’t it because Everton need the money and their biggest asset, their most-sellable asset is 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite.”

“He’s made 31 appearances for Everton this season, in the England squad, expect him to play against Belgium and I think he’ll find himself at Old Trafford.”

“Never mind Manchester City, it will be Old Trafford I would imagine because with the likes of Lindelof, Varane and Maguire all ageing players, they need to bring in some youth. I’m thinking £45million, something like that for Branthwaite would do the job.”

Man United face competition to sign the Everton defender

Branthwaite would fit in the profile of the player that the Red Devils are looking at.

New Man United co-owner Ratcliffe wants young and talented British players at the club.

The Everton defender has caught the attention of several elite clubs including Man City, Real Madrid and Tottenham.

He will be one of the most sought after players in the summer and with Everton’s unstable financial situation, the Toffees are certain to cash in on him.