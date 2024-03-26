Manchester United are interested in appointing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, although a move seems unrealistic.

According to a report by Football Transfers, the Red Devils are interested in the highly successful Ancelotti, who has won numerous trophies in his illustrious career.

With Erik ten Hag’s future unclear, the Red Devils are searching the market for a manager as the summer approaches. However, considering the Italian tactician’s recent contract extension with Los Blancos, a move for the Real Madrid manager appears implausible.

Man United considering Ancelotti as their next manager

For almost thirty years, Ancelotti has been regarded as one of the greatest managers in the world.

The 64-year-old has had fruitful seasons with stellar teams such Real Madrid, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

He has had two spells for the Los Blancos; the most recent one began in 2021 following the sudden conclusion of his unexpected Everton move. Additionally, Ancelotti has had a fantastic second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In his first season back, the Italian mastermind led Real Madrid to a double in the UEFA Champions League and La Liga.

Under Ancelotti, the Merengues have taken home three more titles, and more are on the way this season. Thus, following a few seasons of mediocrity, the veteran manager’s stock has surged once more.

Man United have shortlisted other targets as well

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Man United have registered interest in appointing him.

Due to a terrible 2023–24 campaign thus far, doubts over Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford have grown.

Although the Dutchman’s pressure lessened after the FA Cup victory against Liverpool, he is still in danger.

The Real Madrid manager is reportedly an impractical choice for the Red Devils, according to the report. Rather, Man United have made Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, their top target to replace under-pressure manager ten Hag.