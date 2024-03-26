Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo reaches incredible career milestone in just four months

The last four months are what dreams are made of for Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo and on Tuesday night, the 18-year-old will start his first match for England against Belgium.

This season has been a breakthrough year for the midfielder ever since starting his first game for Man United back in November. Mainoo played from the off against Everton at Goodison Park and his performance that day announced the youngster to the world.

The United star would go on to play in 20 games for the Red Devils this season and has become a key part of Erik ten Hag’s team, with the Dutch coach having full faith in the youngster.

Mainoo reached another milestone in January as he scored his first goal for Man United and they have kept coming since as last week saw the 18-year-old come off the bench to make his England debut at Wembley against Brazil.

Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo starts for England

Tuesday night will see Mainoo kick on to another milestone as the Man United star has been named in the starting 11 for England’s friendly match with Belgium.

This is a big deal for the 18-year-old who will now be looking to seize the opportunity and play his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans for Euro 2024 this summer in Germany. There will be no pressure on the midfielder to perform and he will have the freedom to showcase his skills.

The end of the season will be a big one for Mainoo as a place on the plane to Germany, Champions League football and an FA Cup medal are all up for grabs.