Ex-Red Devil warns Manchester United summer signing about his first-team place

Former Manchester United star Alan Smith has warned Mason Mount that he surely can’t expect to be walking back into Erik ten Hag’s starting line up after returning from injury.

The England international has endured a difficult first season at Man Utd since his summer move from Chelsea, where he’d been a key player for a number of years, despite enduring a difficult final campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Mount has barely had the chance to establish himself at United, however, with the 25-year-old suffering injuries that have kept him out of action for months.

Although it now looks like Mount is fit again, it will surely be some time before we can see him back to his best, and Smith believes it’s going to be difficult for him to prove himself after such a long spell out.

Smith knows a thing or two about major injury problems, having suffered some of his own during his career at Old Trafford and elsewhere, so his words could be of some use to Mount as he prepares to fight to get back into Ten Hag’s plans.

Mount message from Smith after return from injury

“Obviously it has been a difficult introduction, not just for himself, but at this moment in time there was a lot of pressure on the players that were signed,” Smith told the Metro.

“I don’t know him personally or his characteristics, but he kept his head down and kept working to try and make an impact, and then had an injury which is difficult for any player – especially when you’ve signed somewhere and you want to fit in, do your best and prove to people that you’re good enough to be there.

“It’s probably the hardest thing to do when you get a setback, and then to come back and prove your worth to people. If you hit the ground running and you start off well, it’s a lot easier to settle. I’m sure he himself won’t be expecting to just walk back into the team.”