Arsenal FC expert Charles Watts has provided some exclusive insight into attacking players such as Pedro Neto and Nico Williams being considered by the Gunners ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, Watts explained that he’s not entirely convinced by recent transfer rumours linking Arsenal with Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen, as he named Neto and Williams as players who might be higher on the club’s list.

Neto has impressed in his time in the Premier League with Wolves and would surely be a popular choice among many AFC fans, though his injury record is perhaps a bit of a concern.

Williams, meanwhile, may not be proven in English football, but has lit up La Liga in recent times and looks well worth investing in, with Fabrizio Romano also previously revealing to us that Chelsea have joined Arsenal in scouting him.

Neto transfer among Arsenal priorities out wide

Arsenal seem keen to add a winger to their squad this summer, which makes sense as Mikel Arteta lacks real alternatives to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, so fans will surely be pleased to hear about talents like Neto and Williams being on the north Londoners’ radar.

Williams may also have admirers in the form of Chelsea, but one imagines Arsenal would be the far more attractive destination at the moment after the Blues’ recent decline which has seen them slip to mid-table.

“My understanding is that Arsenal are looking for a player who can operate in the wide positions and Malen has obviously done very well since leaving north London in 2017 and going to PSV and then to Dortmund. But I would be surprised if he is a genuine option for Arsenal,” Watts said.

“What I do know is that they have a long-standing interest in Pedro Neto, while Nico Williams is also understood to be high up on their list of potential targets. I see players like those two well ahead of Malen in the pecking order when it comes to the summer.”