Newcastle United could be dealt yet another injury blow after midfielder Lewis Miley was forced off during a game for the England U20’s.

The Newcastle young player suffered the injury while playing for England Under 20’s and was withdrawn from Tuesday’s match against Czechia. Following a scan, the 17-year-old is now being assessed back at Newcastle, as per the Chronicle Live.

After representing England against Poland’s U20’s earlier in the international break, Miley came back to the club’s training base in Tyneside following the injury sustained while playing for the Three Lions.

Now, his availability for Saturday’s match against West Ham at St James’ Park is uncertain, with Newcastle United refraining from providing a specific timeline for his recovery.

Newcastle United’s injury luck has been horrid this season

The academy graduate has accumulated 26 appearances across all competitions, contributing with one goal and three assists. This adds to a challenging month for Howe, as injuries to Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Tino Livramento, and now Miley have compounded the team’s already difficult season marked by a lack of player availability.

Although Miley has shown his quality this season, he was only sprung into action because of the lack of players available in midfield for the Magpies, highlighting their injury issues they’ve suffered.

And unfortunately for the north east outfit, these problems have ultimately derailed their campaign and robbed them of any opportunity to try and build on last term’s historic achievements.

This summer is bound to be a big one for Eddie Howe as he’ll be looking to add plenty of depth in several positions to avoid a repeat of this season’s problems.