Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has lavished praise on the former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

When asked to rank 10 random players in a video on Pro Direct Soccer’s TikTok handle, the Chelsea winger choose Harry Kane as the third player on the list ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Madueke has watched Kane closely during his time at Tottenham as a youth player. The winger spent four years at the north London club from 2014, before moving on and joining PSV Eindhoven in 2018.

The winger has had a difficult time at Chelsea this season and he has not had ample game time. Madueke has scored five goals in 22 appearances across all competitions but most of his appearances have come as a substitute. He will be hoping to establish himself as a regular starter for Chelsea in the coming months. The winger has started just nine matches across all competitions for the Blues this season.

Meanwhile, his decision to rank Kane ahead of Alexander-Arnold is hardly a surprise. The Bayern Munich striker is at the peak of his career and he has proven himself at the highest level for a number of years. Whereas, Trent Alexander-Arnold is still improving and he is yet to hit the peak years of his career. The Liverpool defender is a top-class player in his position but he needs to cut out some of the defensive mistakes from his game.