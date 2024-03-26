Football presenter Richard Keys has made the audacious claim that he has information on who will become the next Liverpool manager.

Jurgen Klopp is getting ready to say goodbye to the club after joining in 2015 with the German enjoying a successful time at Anfield.

He guided the Merseyside club to a Premier League and Champions League title in his time at the club.

Now, the Reds are looking for his successor with several managers being linked to the big Liverpool manager job.

Liverpool have been linked with the best young managers

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is the frontrunner to take over at Anfield while other names like Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting’s Ruben Amorim have also been mentioned.

Richard Keys, who previously predicted the 42-year-old Alonso to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, has stated on his blog that he has been told the manager is prepared to take on the Liverpool position.

“Deschamps? Yes. Zidane? Yes. I was laughed out of court at the back end of last year when I said they should go and get Alonso – agree a deal with his ‘people’ and guarantee him five years to get it right,” he wrote.



“My critics said ‘No. what’s he done? It’s too soon’. Really? Well 3 months on it’s not too soon for Liverpool to have got him to agree to become their next manager. As I always say when I share news like this – these big deals can always go wrong. There’s a lot to go wrong when they’re blue riband, whether it’s a player or coach/manager involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool.

“If I’m a Liverpool fan – that excites me. What United have got to do is better that appointment. Would Southgate turning up at OT do that?”

Alonso would be an ideal choice for Liverpool

Alonso has shown he can be a good choice for the Liverpool manager job. The Spaniard has completely turned around the fortunes of the Bundesliga club.

When he joined them, they were flirting with relegation but now they are on the verge of winning the league title.

Another advantage with Alonso is that the fans will love him and give him time to settle and make changes according to his plans. Being a favourite of the supporters since his playing days at Anfield will help him.

That being said, Klopp’s successor will face an enormous challenge. The German has gone above and beyond to join the exclusive group of historical managers who have watched over the Anfield touchline.