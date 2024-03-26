Video: Stunning trivela assist from Romelu Lukaku as Tielemans scores his second with a diving header

Youri Tielemans scores with a diving header to restore Belgium’s lead against England. 

The goal came from a fantastic counter from Belgium. The ball is passed out to the Aston Villa midfielder who plays a great pass over the top for Lukaku.

The former Chelsea striker is up against Lewis Dunk whose poor defending allows the 30-year-old to take the ball forward towards the right side.

He then produced a stunning trivela pass for the arriving Tielemans who finished with a brilliant diving header to make it 2-1 to Belgium.

