Brentford striker Ivan Toney could be one to watch for Manchester United this summer, even if the Red Devils are still at the early stages of working out their strategy for the next transfer window.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, who has provided an update on Toney’s situation, suggesting that Man Utd could be an option once they work out if they’re going to focus on signing an experienced striker or go for a younger player in that position instead.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that Toney’s availability meant he could be one to keep an eye on for United, and it’s certainly easy to see the England international being a good fit at Old Trafford.

Signing a proven and experienced player like Toney could be the right strategy at the moment, as it wouldn’t interfere too much with the development of youngster Rasmus Hojlund, but could at least improve Erik ten Hag’s side’s squad depth and take the pressure of players like Hojlund, as well as on others like Marcus Rashford.

Toney transfer: Could Man Utd rival Arsenal and Chelsea for the striker?

Discussing Toney’s situation, Romano said: “It’s just one of the options to be considered and discussed internally. As I said here multiple times, Man United are still in early stages of the process to decide which striker they want to sign; experienced or young. Talks are gonna take place internally, Toney will be one of the names available on the market so could be one to watch.”

As has been widely reported by the Mirror and others, Toney has also attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in recent times, so this wouldn’t necessarily be an easy deal to get done.

One imagines the 28-year-old would find Arsenal the most tempting out of those as they’re almost certain to be in the Champions League next season, but he’d also surely have an important role to play in helping this youthful Chelsea side to improve.