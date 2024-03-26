Gleison Bremer, a centre-half for Juventus, is reportedly being pursued by five Premier League teams, including Tottenham, but any transfer is expected to cost at least £50 million.

Numerous reports over the past few weeks have indicated that Tottenham are still actively looking to add a centre-half this summer.

Even with Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, and Micky van de Ven at his disposal, Ange Postecoglou is eager to sign another defender.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs were active in their pursuit of Bremer last summer. However, the defender stated that he was eager to remain at Juventus and win titles with the Old Lady.

Tottenham face competition for the defender

Tottenham and four other Premier League teams are reportedly showing interest in Bremer again, according to a report from HITC.

The defender is reportedly “keen on a fresh start on UK soil,” and it is believed that Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham have all been approached to discuss a potential move.

Bremer’s contract at Juventus has a release clause that is reportedly worth “in excess of £50 million,” so there may be a long way to go before a transfer is agreed.

Tottenham trust their manager to make the right call

Spurs chiefs are keen to hand over the authority to make signings to Postecoglou as the manager has impressed the club hierarchy.

Spurs are currently in fifth place in the league and fighting to make it to the Champions League next season.

Even after losing Harry Kane last summer, the new manager has made Spurs competitive and adopted a playing style that is loved by the fans.

However, signing a centre-back for that amount of money might not be the wisest move from Spurs, who have three other centre-backs who are good enough to start for them.

Postecoglou should invest that money in someone who can play in the wide areas or up front.