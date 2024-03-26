£30m Tottenham speedster could be told he can leave for free this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have a difficult decision to make over one particular defender this summer.

Ryan Sessegnon, who was acquired from Fulham for £30 million back in 2019, is set to become a free agent in the summer as his Tottenham contract will expire.

Since joining Spurs nearly five years ago, Sessegnon has only made 57 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing four assists. This limited involvement can be attributed mainly to persistent hamstring problems, as well as a season-long loan spell at Hoffenheim during the 2020-21 season.

Tottenham to allow £30m full-back Ryan Sessegnon to leave in the summer?

Football.London suggests that Tottenham faces a challenging decision regarding the full-back’s future. Mainly because if Sessegnon was to leave for free, Spurs would be forfeiting £30 million, which is the amount they paid Fulham to acquire the English player back in 2019.

Tottenham have made significant progress since the arrival of Australian manager Ange Postecoglou, with the club successfully offloading “deadwood” players such as Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez in the past year.

However, some players, including Ryan Sessegnon, still have uncertain futures at Spurs. Sessegnon, 23, has only made one appearance under Postecoglou’s leadership due to ongoing hamstring issues.

Spurs do have an option to extend the attacking left-back’s deal by 12 months, which could be a strong possibility as they may want to give him a chance to prove himself once he regains fitness.

If the Londoners fail to pick up the extension option, they will bound to be plenty of bottom end Premier League clubs or top end Championship clubs willing to take a punt on him, given they’d be no transfer fee involved.