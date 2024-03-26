Video: Ivan Toney scores on his debut to equalise for England from the spot

England respond immediately with an equaliser from the spot.

Just 4 minutes after Beglium’s goal, Ivan Toney was barged to the ground by former Tottenham goalkeeper Jan Vertonghen after Kobbie Mainoo slipped him through brilliantly.

The referee pointed to the spot and the Bretford star stepped up to take it, slotting it into the bottom corner, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Watch the goal below:

What a moment for Ivan Toney, a goal on his full England debut ?#ThreeLions | #ENGBEL | @AskNationwide pic.twitter.com/3QAwnIDBTB — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) March 26, 2024

???? ? ??????! ? Ivan Toney scores on his FULL England debut ???????? pic.twitter.com/MLH29urPaj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 26, 2024

It is a debut goal for Ivan Toney, a moment to cherish for the striker, who returned to playing football in January after serving an 8-month ban for breaching 232 counts of betting rules.