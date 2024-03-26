Video: Jude Bellingham grabs a last-gasp equaliser to avoid defeat against Belgium

Jude Bellingham comes up with a last-gasp equaliser to save England from a second defeat in a row.

Beligum took the lead through Youri Tielemans early in the game, who capitalised on a mistake from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford to score from outside the box.

But Ivan Toney scored on his England debut from the spot just a few minutes later to level the score.

However, the Aston Villa midfielder was at it again, as he started a brilliant counter and finished it with a lovely diving header from a stunning Lukaku assist.

And despite England creating several chances throughout the game, the Belgium defence proved difficult to break until the 95th minute.

In the last few seconds of the game, Jude Bellingham came up with the winning goal, expertly finishing Maddison’s pass into the bottom right corner to save England blushes.

Watch the goal below: