Watch: Former Liverpool man scores fabulous free-kick for his country

International Football
Posted by

Former Liverpool and Stoke playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri has scored a fabulous free-kick for Switzerland against Ireland.

The 32-year-old has certainly given Premier League fans several highlight moments over the years in the past during his time with Liverpool and Stoke. And Shaqiri can add another wonderful goal to his collection, this time for Switzerland.

With a free-kick on the edge of the box, Shaqiri managed to bend the ball beyond the Ireland goalkeeper to mark his 30th goal for Switzerland.

It was a goal worthy of winning any match and the winning goal it turned out to be, as Ireland failed to trouble the Swiss.

More Stories Xherdan Shaqiri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.