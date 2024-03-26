Watch: Former Liverpool man scores fabulous free-kick for his country

Former Liverpool and Stoke playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri has scored a fabulous free-kick for Switzerland against Ireland.

The 32-year-old has certainly given Premier League fans several highlight moments over the years in the past during his time with Liverpool and Stoke. And Shaqiri can add another wonderful goal to his collection, this time for Switzerland.

With a free-kick on the edge of the box, Shaqiri managed to bend the ball beyond the Ireland goalkeeper to mark his 30th goal for Switzerland.

Brilliant free-kick by Shaqiri ??? The Swiss international scores the opening goal of the game against Ireland ? pic.twitter.com/uxQcVWIc0U — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 26, 2024

It was a goal worthy of winning any match and the winning goal it turned out to be, as Ireland failed to trouble the Swiss.