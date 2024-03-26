20-year-old Leeds United Spanish prodigy has scored an unbelievable goal for Spain’s youth team against Belgium.

Mateo Joseph, hailing from the Leeds United academy, gave his nation the lead very late into the game against Belgium, likely meaning it’s the winning goal.

Mateo Joseph with a last minute winner for Spain! ? #LUFC pic.twitter.com/MxNx8bT6x5 — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) March 26, 2024

Joseph is yet to start a single game for Leeds in the Championship, but after this sensational game-winning goal, perhaps he may have alerted Daniel Farke to him even more.

The Leeds man has fired his nation to the top of the UEFA European Championships Group B, sitting three points above Scotland and Belgium.