Wolves have reportedly set their sights on Southampton forward Che Adams ahead of the transfer window, as his contract is set to expire, per The Telegraph.

As of now, Adams, 27, will become a free agent in late June as his contract with Southampton expires this season. There’s uncertainty surrounding his future with the Championship promotion contenders as he hasn’t signed an extension yet.

With 28 caps for Scotland, Adams is an experienced player with 448 appearances to his name. Joining Southampton in 2019 from Sheffield United and Birmingham City, he has scored 43 goals in 180 matches, including 10 this season. Despite Southampton’s relegation last year, the Leicester-born player remained at St Mary’s.

Adams has scored 25 goals in 124 Premier League appearances, and while that isn’t the best goal return, it suggests that the Scotsman is capable of finding the net at the top level on occasions.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is rumoured to be an admirer of the striker as he has intentions of adding some much-needed depth to his front line ready for next season.

Russell Martin’s team currently occupies 4th place and is in contention with Leeds United, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town for automatic promotion. So Adams’ primary objective is to secure promotion in the Saints’ first attempt under Martin’s leadership. However, the possibility of playoffs looms, presenting a risky alternative despite their efforts.