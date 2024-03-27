Premier League teams Arsenal and Chelsea are both expected to be active in the market to sign a new striker.

Their goal scoring woes this season have been clear for everyone to see at some points this season.

Even though the Gunners went on a brilliant scoring run in February, their strikers have failed to make an impact this season.

Both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have had underwhelming season at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile at Stamford Bridge, they have Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku who have shown promise at times but not been as clinical as the Blues would like.

Arsenal, even against Chelsea, could be able to force their way to the head of any transfer attempt this summer because of their superiority both financially and on the pitch.

There was a time when it was difficult to compete financially with Chelsea. They’ve shown glimpses of it in recent transfer windows as well.

Arsenal have moved ahead of Chelsea financially

However, things are starting to take a turn after the Blues spending heavily in recent seasons.

The London giants could be in trouble with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, which has made them cautious of their future business.

Chelsea have been linked to Victor Osimhen for a while, but Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Debrief, claims that Arsenal may be able to outbid Chelsea financially in this transfer race.

“Arsenal like Joshua Zirkzee, they have been scouting Viktor Gyokeres, I think it’s less likely at this stage that they’re too aggressive on Victor Osimhen, PSG are maybe the more likely destination, but if Osimhen decides he wants to come to the Premier League and Arsenal enter the race, Arsenal can go head to head, they might even get ahead, financially speaking, of Chelsea,” Jacobs said.

Osimhen can take Arsenal to the next level

The Nigerian striker is currently one of the best players in world football.

He has shown he can play for any team in the world, with his pace, finishing ability and creativity setting him apart.

Along with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, Osimhen is the best striker in the world and unlike the former two, he is available in the market.

Both the Premier League clubs would love to have the opportunity to sign the Napoli striker, who guided the Italian team to the Serie A title last season.