Arsenal are keen on signing the Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old can operate as a winger as well as left left-back. He has been a key player for the Turkish outfit this season and a report from TRT Spor claims that Arsenal and Napoli could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The defender has 17 goals and 21 assists in 189 matches for the Turkish outfit since joining them in 2018 and he is certainly good enough for the step up to the Premier League. Arsenal could use a player like him and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.

The Gunners currently have Oleksandr Zinchenko as the only left-back at their disposal. Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney are expected to be sold in the summer and Arsenal need alternatives.

Ferdi Kadioglu could be a useful option for Arsenal

Kadioglu could prove to be a quality acquisition and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for him as well. The 24-year-old is entering the peak years of his career and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world can be hard to turn down.

Arsenal are currently fighting for the league title and they have an exciting squad at their disposal. They will be expected to compete for major trophies consistently and Kadioglu will certainly be tempted to join a club of their stature.

Arsenal will certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season.