Arsenal ace will be a man in demand in this summer’s transfer window after eye-catching recent form

Arsenal’s talented young striker Mika Biereth is reportedly likely to attract plenty of transfer interest this summer after his impressive loan spells at Sturm Graz and Motherwell this season.

The highly-rated Danish forward looks like a real prospect, though he hasn’t managed to play a competitive game for the senior Arsenal side since he was snapped up from Fulham earlier in his career.

Biereth is now at Graz and it seems they’re keen to sign the 21-year-old permanently, though they’re also expected to face competition for his signature from elsewhere in Europe, according to the Evening Standard.

This could be good news for Arsenal as it may lead to a bidding war for a player they don’t really need, though some fans might also be concerned about letting this talented young attacker go without really giving him a chance.

Biereth transfer: Should Arsenal let him go or give him more playing time?

Biereth is showing signs of becoming a fine player, though of course he’s yet to show that at the kind of level Arsenal will need to be at next season.

Mikel Arteta has turned this club into serious competitors for the biggest trophies again, so someone like Biereth would need to hit the ground running if he were brought into the first-team next season.

At the same time, though, AFC might live to regret it if they lose him on the cheap this summer and he later ends up becoming a top talent who lands a move to one of their major Premier League rivals.

Arsenal previously let Serge Gnabry go too early, and he went on to become a star player for Bayern Munich and Germany, while Chelsea perhaps made some of the biggest errors of this nature when they let Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne go as youngsters.