The Chelsea 2024/25 home kit seems to have been leaked online and it’s not exactly a classic design that’s likely to win a lot of fans.

The Blues have quite a stylish design this season, with splashes of white and gold over their traditional blue, but next season’s shirt has a strange bit of orange on the sleeves and under the shoulder, which doesn’t look very Chelsea.

See below for the leaked images of the new Chelsea kit, with some fans already leaving responses describing it as boring and calling for a return to Adidas rather than current kit manufacturers Nike…

Chelsea’s main concern, however, will surely be improving their squad and overall performances on the pitch, whatever shirt they’re wearing.

It’s been a difficult season at Stamford Bridge and if next term goes any better than this kit could become a classic just for the improved mood at the club alone.