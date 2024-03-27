Chelsea keen on £15 million-rated South American ace this summer

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento at the end of the season.

According to a report from HITC, the 24-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his performances for club and country.

He recently made his international debut at Wembley against England and Chelsea are plotting a summer move for him. The goalkeeper could be available for a fee of around £15 million and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can secure his signature.

The Blues certainly have the financial resources to afford him and Bento could be a quality addition.

He is not the only goalkeeper linked with Chelsea in recent months. The Blues are keeping tabs on the Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as well. The English goalkeeper has struggled for regular game time and he needs to leave Arsenal in order to play more often. A move to Chelsea could be ideal for him.

However, it is fair to assume that Ramsdale is likely to cost more than the Brazilian goalkeeper. Bento would be a more reasonable investment and Chelsea should look to get the deal done.

Bento to replace Robert Sanchez at Chelsea?

They signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton at the start of the season but there have been rumours that they are unhappy with his performances so far. It seems that they are looking to bring in a new first choice goalkeeper and Beto will be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down. The Brazilian will look to showcase his qualities at the highest level and a move to the Premier League will be a major step up for him.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable as well and Chelsea must do everything in their power to get the deal across the line.