Fans turn on Chelsea owners and make it clear that they “never will be” welcomed

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been a fan of the multi-club ownership model ever since acquiring the West London club but it looks like it is blowing up in his face.
BlueCo bought a majority stake last summer in Ligue 1 side Strasbourg to kick-start their multi-club project but the fans of the French outfit have never accepted the Chelsea owners.
There was resentment toward the idea from the start and it has just got worse amid poor results, criticism of their youth-first transfer strategy and fury among fans about a lack of communication from the owners
There will be a protest march before Strasbourg’s game against Rennes on Sunday and the Ligue 1 club’s largest fan group, Ultra Boys 90, have said that BlueCo “aren’t welcome and never will be”.
The group have also released a statement this month regarding their new owners, in which they said via The Standard: “Racing is now nothing more than a financial asset, owned by an investment fund that already owns another club.
“Multi-club is killing football, and we’ll fight it!”
Chelsea and others should be stopped from owning multiple clubs
Strasbourg are currently just four points above the relegation zone in Ligue 1 and face a battle to avoid dropping down to Ligue 2 throughout the rest of the campaign.
Multi-club ownership should be banned in football as all it does is make the big clubs stronger while destroying the progression of the club being bought.
For example, Strasbourg can’t grow and challenge for titles in France when their purpose now is to serve Chelsea. The same goes for Red Bull and the City Group.
The concept is very unfair on the fans of the club being bought and it is one of many things wrong with modern football.