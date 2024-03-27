Fans turn on Chelsea owners and make it clear that they “never will be” welcomed

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been a fan of the multi-club ownership model ever since acquiring the West London club but it looks like it is blowing up in his face.

BlueCo bought a majority stake last summer in Ligue 1 side Strasbourg to kick-start their multi-club project but the fans of the French outfit have never accepted the Chelsea owners.

There was resentment toward the idea from the start and it has just got worse amid poor results, criticism of their youth-first transfer strategy and fury among fans about a lack of communication from the owners

There will be a protest march before Strasbourg’s game against Rennes on Sunday and the Ligue 1 club’s largest fan group, Ultra Boys 90, have said that BlueCo “aren’t welcome and never will be”.