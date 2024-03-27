Arsenal star spotted partying until 4am with crucial Man City clash just days away

Tuesday night was a special one for Arsenal star Declan Rice as the midfielder claimed his 50th England cap and captained the Three Lions for the first time during their 2-2 draw with Belgium.

To play fifty games for England at 25 is impressive and on Monday, the midfielder said he was left “speechless” when Gareth Southgate told him he would have the armband for Tuesday night’s match at Wembley.

To celebrate the occasion, pop star Harry Styles and James Corden threw a party to commemorate Rice’s achievements and the Arsenal star was joined by several of his England teammates.

According to the Daily Mail, the celebrity duo chose A-list hotspot Chiltern Firehouse as their location to celebrate, where they partied with Rice until 4am before heading out into the early morning.

Jude Bellingham, James Maddison and Jordan Henderson were also spotted in attendance but Rice may face some backlash given the fact that Arsenal have a huge game against Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Should Declan Rice have been partying ahead of a huge Arsenal match?

Tuesday night was a special one in Declan Rice’s career and the midfielder had every right to celebrate it.

Some Arsenal fans may not like the fact that he was up until 4am just days before the Gunners take on Man City in a game that could have huge ramifications on the Premier League title race, but the clash at the Etihad is still five days away.

The midfielder would not have been partying hard and staying up that late is no different to a player from South America having to travel back to England after an international break.

The 25-year-old has been sensational this season for Mikel Arteta’s team and he will be expected to continue that form on Sunday as the North London club look to cement their place at the top of the Premier League.