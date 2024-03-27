Aston Villa ready to accept offer for their 28-year-old

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to accept bids for Leander Dendoncker this summer once his loan spell at Napoli comes to an end.

The 28-year-old struggled to make much of an impression during his time at Villa Park, and it’s now not too surprising to hear that his time at the club seems to be coming to an end.

Dendoncker has been on loan with Serie A giants Napoli this season, but a permanent transfer there seems unlikely at this stage, so he will most likely head back to Villa in the summer before then being sold permanently to another club somewhere else.

It remains to be seen who will be ready to take a gamble on Dendoncker at this stage as he’s certainly not been too impressive in recent times, but one imagines someone out there will find a use for him.

Villa are having a fine season and will hope to have a good summer in order to build on the promising squad they’ve put together under Unai Emery.