Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano eases Liverpool fears following surprise transfer hint

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reassured Liverpool fans about Luis Diaz despite the player’s father hinting fairly strongly that they would welcome interest from top clubs in La Liga in the future.

Diaz has been a star performer for Liverpool since he joined from Porto in January 2022, and it would undoubtedly be a big blow for the Reds to lose the Colombia international.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today, Romano responded to Diaz’s fathers comments about past interest from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, as well as expressing some hope that the Spanish giants could come back for his son in the future.

Romano insists that there’s nothing too alarming about these comments, as he believes Diaz remains very happy at Anfield.

Diaz transfer: Liverpool fans need not fear Colombian’s exit

“Some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club, but I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative,” Romano said.

“He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal, but Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly.”

Diaz is surely good enough to play for the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, as well as other big names around Europe, but there’s surely no reason he can’t fulfil his ambitions with his current employers.

LFC are currently challenging for the Premier League title, having recently won the Carabao Cup final, and they could also be one of the favourites for the Europa League this season.