Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham target could move from Juventus this summer

Tottenham will be on alert this summer as Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior could leave the Serie A club at the end of the season.

The winger is out of contract with the Italian team in 2025, therefore, this summer would be the ideal time to sell the player if there are no plans to sign a new deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no active talks over a new contract for Iling-Junior and the transfer journalist states that there are many English and Italian clubs interested in the 20-year-old.

Tottenham have been linked to the winger since December as Ange Postecoglou wanted to strengthen his forward options. A decision over Timo Werner is yet to be made but the German could have competition from Iling-Junior – that’s if Spurs don’t sign both.

The North London club will face competition from their Premier League rivals if the youngster decides to leave Juventus as Football Insider reports that West Ham, Brighton and Everton are also monitoring the winger’s situation in Italy.

Why do Tottenham want Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus?

Tottenham have been recruiting young talent with an eye on the future and Samuel Iling-Junior would fit in that bracket. The 20-year-old is unlikely to get many minutes at Spurs but he would develop under Postecoglou’s watch and that will benefit the club in the future.

The winger joined Juventus in 2020 having left Chelsea’s academy and broke into the senior team in 2022. The Englishman has featured 19 times for the European giants this season, scoring one goal and providing a further two assists.