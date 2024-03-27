Manchester United in contention for potentially risky €30million transfer

Manchester United reportedly seem to be one of the clubs in contention for the potential transfer of highly-rated Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye.

The 19-year-old is considered a big prospect, but he’s yet to feature in the Barca first-team, so it seems risky to be paying the kind of money that’s being talked about in a report from Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

That report claims that Barcelona see Faye as a player they could have an opportunity to sell for a profit, but they seem keen to bring in around €30million from the Senegal international’s sale.

Sport Witness also cite Sport as claiming Man Utd are joined by Bayern Munich in pursuing Faye, so there could be an interesting battle for his signature this summer.

Faye transfer: Worth €30m for Manchester United?

Faye may well have a big future in the game, but at the moment there’s a risk that United could fork out slightly unreasonable money for a player who’s yet to prove himself at the highest level.

Were the talented young defender available for any less than that, it could be smart business by MUFC, but they’ll surely want to invest in players they know can come in and do a job straight away.

Although many top clubs like to look ahead to the future, there’s also a real need for United to get back to their best quickly after a hugely disappointing period since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2013.

The Red Devils are not the force they once were, so if they are to spend big this summer it will surely be on more established names, or at least young players with a bit more experience under their belts than Faye has at this moment in time.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona find a buyer for this kind of fee or if they’re forced to lower their demands.