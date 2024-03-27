Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano discusses Jose Mourinho’s future following interview

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho gave an interesting interview to Fabrizio Romano yesterday and the Italian journalist also spoke to CaughtOffside about his meeting with the legendary Portuguese tactician.

Mourinho recently left his job at Roma and is still without a club, and it seems he’s keen to get back to work soon, though there’s nothing currently advanced in that department, according to Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano said it was great to chat to Mourinho, who was on good form during their meeting, but he didn’t have any concrete updates on the former Real Madrid and Inter boss’ future for now, even if a return to football management in the coming months seemed likely.

Mourinho future update from Fabrizio Romano

Discussing his time talking with Mourinho, Romano said: “I was delighted to get the chance to interview Jose Mourinho yesterday. It was a fantastic opportunity to speak to one of the modern managerial greats. Jose was in great form, ready to restart as soon as possible, super keen on new opportunity.

“We discussed topics like managing the Portuguese national team and managing clubs in Saudi Arabia, but for now there’s nothing to report on his next move, even if he seemed clearly keen to get back to another job after recently leaving Roma.

“As soon as I’ll know about clubs interested, I’ll post the story as always. Now it’s March, still early, let’s wait and see but for sure he wants to return to management this year.”

Mourinho may not be quite at the level he was earlier in his career, when he would surely have walked into almost any club on the planet, but there’s no doubt the Special One can still deliver success and will be a tempting option for a lot of teams out there.