Harry Kane injury update ahead of upcoming Champions League tie vs Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has posted a Harry Kane injury update on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, with the Bayern Munich striker looking set to be fit and available to take on Arsenal in upcoming games in the Champions League.

Kane was injured for the two England games against Brazil and Belgium, but it now seems he’s back in Bayern training and looking ready to represent his club at this hugely important stage of the season.

Although things haven’t gone to plan for Kane and Bayern in the Bundesliga this term, with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen leading the table and closing in on their first ever title, there’s still plenty to play for in the Champions League.

Bayern will possibly be slight favourites to get past Arsenal in the quarter-finals, and the Gunners could really have done without Kane being available for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Still, it looks like Bayern have been given a timely Kane injury boost…

?? Good news for FC Bayern as Harry Kane is back in team training, ready and available for the upcoming games. pic.twitter.com/FSDcOxOn2N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2024

Kane the biggest threat to Arsenal in the Champions League?

Kane has a great scoring record against Arsenal from his time as a Tottenham player, and he’ll surely be licking his lips at the prospect of coming up against the north London giants again with his new club.

The 30-year-old has been hugely prolific since leaving Spurs for Bayern, and will surely pose the biggest threat to Arsenal as they look to keep on making progress in the Champions League.

Aside from Kane, this is perhaps not a vintage Bayern side compared to some we’ve seen in this competition in recent years, but if their star striker can get firing against the Gunners then they’ll have a good chance of going through to the semi-finals.

That said, this AFC defence are no pushovers, with the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes surely good enough to make life a little more difficult for Kane than he might’ve found it in the past against this club.